Man Jailed for Life for Brutal Murder of Grieving Widow on Christmas Day

A man who "brutally" killed a grieving widow at her home on Christmas Day and sold her wedding ring to fund his drug habit has been jailed for life.

Lucy Clews, 39, offered Thomas Grant a place to stay after the pair met on Christmas Eve 2021 and he told her he had nowhere else to go.Grant, 28, of no fixed address, was jailed for nearly 26 years, after at trial at Stafford Crown Court told him.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

