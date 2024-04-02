Man jailed for attacking disabled child with pillow

A man who attacked a severely disabled child and put a pillow over the boy's face after drinking two bottles of Buckfast tonic wine has been jailed for 40 months. Jamie Collins, 36, left the 10-year-old victim with injuries consistent with an attempted smothering following the assault in Midlothian in May last year. The High Court in Edinburgh heard Collins carried out the attack after he was left in charge of the child when the youngster's mother went out for the evening.

The alarm was raised when another child found the victim with a pillow over his swollen face. The youngster was taken to hospital and Collins was later traced to the Fort William area in the Scottish Highlands. Judge Lord Doherty said the child suffered a number of injuries, including grazing and bruising to the right side of his face, a swollen lip, and bruising to his nose, cheekbone, buttocks, legs, and around the eye

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man City to hijack Jim Ratcliffe's first Man Utd transfer for 'new' John Stones'New Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already identified his No.1 summer transfer target, but the Red Devils could be gazumped by rivals Manchester City.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man City striker gesture vs Man Utd shows class after Erling Haaland comparisonBunny Shaw became Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer at the weekend and the striker is on course to become one of the club's best-ever signings

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man Utd's forgotten man is proving critics wrong - but for all the wrong reasonsMan United midfielder Donny van de Beek has started just four games at Eintracht Frankfurt since moving on loan in the January transfer window.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man confesses to 'accidentally' shooting dead Manchester man, 36, in UkraineAn inquest has opened into Daniel Burke's death in Ukraine

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

NH man charged with shooting up vehicles, kidnapping man at gunpointA New Hampshire man is facing a series of charges after he allegedly shot up several vehicles and a building before kidnapping a man at gunpoint early Sunday…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Kalvin Phillips told to avoid Leeds United return as ex-Man City man explains transfer verdictKalvin Phillips has been linked with a return to Leeds United this summer following his struggle for form with Man City and West Ham United

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »