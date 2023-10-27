Man jailed after high speed chase in stolen car from Manchester Airport

A man has been jailed after stealing an £84,000 car and leading police on a high speed chase, reaching speeds of up to 150mph.car park before using a device to unlock the car and get inside.

It was later spotted by police driving through Staffordshire, and a police helicopter began to follow the vehicle as it drove on the A661, but when it started to speed up a chase ensued.Police on the ground were able to deploy a stinger, which punctured three of the Range Rover's tyres.

During this time, he ran through multiple red lights, nearly crashed into a lorry, and drove off road. He jumped out of the vehicle and was chased by an officer on foot. Another officer noticed the Range Rover was still moving, and had to get inside the car to bring it to a stop.Toms pleaded guilty to a number of charges including theft, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and driving with no insurance at headtopics.com

His barrister said he fell into financial problems, which led to him 'doing favours' for a group in Birmingham.

