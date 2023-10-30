Man in custody after South Oxhey 'aggravated burglary'

Kerry Reynolds, of Prestwick Road, South Oxhey, has been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of a bladed article, threats to damage/destroy property, common assault, cocaine possession, and theft (shoplifting).

The 40-year-old appeared in Hatfield Remand Court on Friday (October 27), when he was remanded back into custody ahead of another court appearance on an unconfirmed date.“Entry was forced to a property and the occupants were threatened with a knife, before one of them – a woman – was punched in the face,” Herts Police said.

“Later the same day, police carried out an arrest in connection with the incident and seized white powder since confirmed to be cocaine.” Two other charges, common assault and threats to damage/destroy property, relate to a separate report. It was alleged that a man in his 40s was slapped around the face and threats to cause damage to his property were made in Hallowes Crescent, South Oxhey, on October 10. headtopics.com

Detective Sergeant Darren Machin said: “Both of these incidents occurred during the day, when they were likely witnessed by members of the public who were just going about their day. “We want to reassure the community that those involved are known to one another, and that we are not treating these incidents as random attacks.

“However, we want to send a clear message that violent behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are providing support to the victims as the investigation progresses. “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either incident, and has not yet spoken to us, to please come forward and speak to police.” headtopics.com

The final charge, theft, followed an unrelated report from September 1. Ready meals and alcohol were apparently stolen from The Co-op in Delta Gain, Carpenders Park.

