Man in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Van in Edinburgh

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by van on a Scots road. Emergency crews raced to the incident between Trinity Crescent and Craighall Road in Edinburgh after receiving reports of the collision at 5.50pm on Wednesday. Medics attended and the pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, was found seriously injured. He was raced to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh , where his condition has been described as critical.

The 40-year-old driver of the Citroen Relay van involved has been arrested in connection. He has since been released pending further inquiries. The road was closed to the public for around six hours to allow investigation work to be carried out. Sergeant Jen Niven said: "Our enquiries into this collision are ongoing and we would like to ask anyone that was in the area at the time who has not already spoken to us to please get in touch. We would also be keen to see any dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area around the time of the crash.

Man Critical Condition Hit By Van Edinburgh Pedestrian Arrested Investigation Collision

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gender Critical Activists and Counter-Protesters Clash in EdinburghGender critical activists and counter-protesters clashed in the Scottish capital in a dispute over the rights of transgender people. Let Women Speak (LWS), an organisation described by supporters as a 'gender-critical feminist campaign', led a rally outside The Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh on Saturday. The rally, which began around 1pm, was led by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, a prominent anti-trans activist also known as Posie Parker. The LWS rally was met by opposition from various transgender rights groups and supporters, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech (CAHS), who led the counter-protest. During a speech at the rally, Keen-Minshull described transitioning children as 'profound abuse'. Counter-protesters held a number of placards, banners and flags, denouncing LWS's standpoint and singing songs. A CAHS spokesperson said it 'stands in solidarity with the trans community across the globe, who are facing unprecedented levels of violence, hatred and harassment'.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Gender critical rally in Edinburgh met with pro-trans counter-protestLet Women Speak led a rally outside The Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh on Saturday, with pro-trans activists holding a counter protest.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Gender-Critical Activists and Counter-Protesters Clash in EdinburghGender-critical activists and counter-protesters clashed in Edinburgh over gender identity issues and women's rights. Let Women Speak, a group advocating for gender-critical feminist views, held a demonstration outside The Royal Scottish Academy. Pro-trans groups, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech, organized a counter-demonstration. The events unfolded without incident, and no arrests were made. Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull criticized the transitioning of children and Scotland's hate crime legislation.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Gender-Critical Activists and Counter-Protesters Clash in EdinburghActivists and counter-protesters clash in Edinburgh over gender ideology, women's rights, and transgenderism. Let Women Speak (LWS) organizes a rally led by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker. Pro-transgender groups, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech (CAHS), oppose the rally.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Murder cops in Edinburgh go door-to-door after man killed in bus stop attackNashir Ahmed, 65, died in hsopital five days after he was attacked at a bus stop in the capital's Ferry Road on March 10.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Nashir Ahmed: Family pay tribute to man murdered in Edinburgh bus stop attackNashir Ahmed, 65, and his friend were set upon by another man on 10 March. Police are treating his death on Friday as murder.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »