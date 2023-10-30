Man Found Guilty of Robbery at Essex Home

Mr Cavendish and his wife Peta had their high-value watches stolen by a balaclava-clad gang during the robbery at their home in Essex in the early hours of 27 November 2021.

The group were armed with large knives and threatened the pair, before leaving with two high-value Richard Mille watches, worth a total of £700,000.two men were jailed for their role in the robbery in Ongar, before Jobson handed himself in at Chelmsford Police Station in June - 18 months after police first issued a photo identifying him as a suspect.

He was convicted of taking a watch, two phones and a safe from Mark Cavendish and a watch, phone and a Louis Vuitton suitcase from Peta Cavendish.In February, Romario Henry, 31, of Lewisham, south-east London, was convicted of two counts of robbery and jailed for 15 years, while Ali Sesay, 28, from Kent, admitted two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing. headtopics.com

He was jailed for 12 years for robbery and a further eight years for six unrelated firearms offences, making a total of 20 years.Credit: Essex Police At the sentencing of the pair, Mrs Cavendish fought back tears to tell court that the robbery had left them considering selling their home due to the “continuing fear”.

She also told the trial she covered her three-year-old child, who was in a bed with her, with a duvet so that they could not see what was happening. Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: itvnews »

Man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish in knifepoint raidThe Olympian and his wife Peta were robbed of their high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their home in November 2021. Read more ⮕

Third man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark CavendishA third man has been found guilty over a robbery in which a knife-wielding gang stormed into the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta, threatening them and stealing luxury watches. Read more ⮕

Man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish in knifepoint raidThe Olympian and his wife Peta were robbed of their high-value watches in a knifepoint raid at their home in November 2021. Read more ⮕

Mark Cavendish: Man found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist and wife in knifepoint raidA 27-year-old man has been found guilty of robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife in a knifepoint raid at their home two years ago. Read more ⮕

Tory MP Campaigns with Colleague Found Guilty of Bullying and Sexual MisconductTom Pursglove, a Tory MP and Department of Work and Pensions minister, was seen canvassing alongside Peter Bone, who was found guilty of bullying and sexual misconduct. Despite the findings, Pursglove chose not to comment on the appropriateness of campaigning with Bone. If 10% of voters sign a petition, it will trigger a by-election. Read more ⮕

GP found guilty of misconduct for over-prescribing co-codamolDr Martin Whitenburgh, 55, was ordered to work under supervision for two years after over-prescribing co-codamol to a patient who then sold the excess supply to other addicts. Read more ⮕