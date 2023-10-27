Man Found Guilty of Public Order Offences in Somerset

Joshua Hunt, 32, has been found guilty of two Public Order Act offences at a court in Bristol. The bizarre incidents occurred in Bleadon, Somerset, on May 7 and May 9 of this year. If you have any information about the Somerset Gimp, please email: tips@dailymail.com. Read more:

Joshua Hunt: Man who terrified Somerset drivers while 'writhing around' in gimp suit found guilty of public order offencesA lone driver said she thought she was witnessing an abduction when the man was spotted wearing 'very tight, dark clothing and a mask on their face'. Read more ⮕