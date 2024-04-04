Man found guilty of 2005 murder of West Yorkshire Police officer

A man who evaded justice for almost 19 years has been found guilty of the 2005 murder of West Yorkshire Police officer Sharon Beshenivsky. Piran Ditta Khan, 75, was the ringleader of an armed robbery at a travel agents in Bradford during which PC Beshenivsky was fatally shot. It took the jury at Leeds Crown Court almost four days to reach a majority verdict. Khan, who admitted robbery and was also found guilty of firearms offences, will be sentenced at a later date.
PC Beshenivsky, a 38-year-old mother-of-three, was shot dead after responding to reports of a raid at Universal Express travel agents on Morley Street, Bradford, on 18 November 2005. Her colleague PC Teresa Milburn was also shot but survived. Between 2006 and 2009 six men were jailed for their parts in the events leading to PC Beshenivsky's death. Three were convicted of murder, two of manslaughter and a sixth of robbery
