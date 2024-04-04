Man found guilty of 2005 murder of West Yorkshire Police officer

A man who evaded justice for almost 19 years has been found guilty of the 2005 murder of West Yorkshire Police officer Sharon Beshenivsky. Piran Ditta Khan, 75, was the ringleader of an armed robbery at a travel agents in Bradford during which PC Beshenivsky was fatally shot. It took the jury at Leeds Crown Court almost four days to reach a majority verdict. Khan, who admitted robbery and was also found guilty of firearms offences, will be sentenced at a later date.

PC Beshenivsky, a 38-year-old mother-of-three, was shot dead after responding to reports of a raid at Universal Express travel agents on Morley Street, Bradford, on 18 November 2005. Her colleague PC Teresa Milburn was also shot but survived. Between 2006 and 2009 six men were jailed for their parts in the events leading to PC Beshenivsky's death. Three were convicted of murder, two of manslaughter and a sixth of robbery

Murder West Yorkshire Police Officer Guilty Armed Robbery Shot Justice

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sharon Beshenivsky: Piran Ditta Khan guilty of murdering police officer in 2005Khan, 75, fled to Pakistan after the West Yorkshire Police officer was shot dead and her colleague Teresa Milburn was seriously injured in Bradford.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

M62 to be shut for 'several hours' after serious crashWest Yorkshire Police have shut the M62 Eastbound near Lofthouse

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

20 people caught on camera across West Yorkshire who police want to speak toAcross West Yorkshire, the police often publish a number of photos of people they are searching for

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Crime down 40% in Harehills claim West Yorkshire Police after 257 arrestsThis comes after launching a strategy targeting serious and organised crime

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

20 people caught on camera across West Yorkshire who police want to speak toThese are the latest appeals from West Yorkshire Police

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

West Yorkshire Police investigating 'racist remarks about Diane Abbott'Frank Hester allegedly made comments about the MP at his Leeds headquarters in 2019

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »