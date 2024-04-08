Man Found Dead on Railway Track in Salford

A man has died after being found on a railway track in Salford . Officers were called out to Salford Central yesterday morning (April 8). Several police cars and a fire engine were seen in attendance. British Transport Police has confirmed it was called out to reports of a casualty on the tracks at around 11.52am. Tragically, officers found a man in his 20s who was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is not believed to be suspicious.

READ MORE: "We just want him back with his daughter": Dad, 39, on holiday is now stuck in 'hellhole' San Pedro prison after dramatic arrest All railway lines between Manchester Victoria and Salford Crescent were closed yesterday while emergency services worked at the scene. A number of police officers were seen inside Salford Central station. A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Salford Central railway station at around 11.52am yesterday (April 7) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner." Passengers were told to make alternative arrangements while police attended the scene. Services were cancelled or delayed until around 3pm yesterday

Man Dead Railway Track Salford British Transport Police

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Child found shot dead in Warwick home, alongside man dead of self-inflicted gunshot woundA small child and a man were found shot dead inside a home in Warwick, Rhode Island, Thursday morning, according to police.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Man arrested after 72-year-old man found dead in block of flatsA 46-year-old man from Crawley is in custody.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Man charged with murder after man found dead in Melonba, Sydney's westA 32-year-old man was found by a passer-by in a pool of blood on the pavement of Georgina Crescent, in Melonba, Sydney 's west just before 9pm on Friday.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Body found in Salford confirmed to be missing man Andrew HeysAndrew had been reported missing from his home in Eccles before the search ended in tragedy

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Human torso found in Salford belongs to man 'aged over 40' as murder investigation continuesForensic examinations have determined that the victim is a man – likely to be aged older than 40 and who has only been deceased for a matter of days.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Man arrested after human torso found in Salford nature reserveThe man was arrested on Saturday night and remains in custody, Greater Manchester Police said

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »