Man Found Dead at Glasgow Recycling Centre

A major investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a Glasgow recycling centre . Easter Queenslie Recycling Centre opened today at 8am, but within just 40 minutes a body was found within the premises. Detectives then immediately shut the waste management facility while forensic officers probed the area. Police have now confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious. The owned property in the East End was locked down this morning with Police Slow signs visible at the entrance.
Meanwhile cops were seen patrolling the recycling centre with multiple squad cars and vans parked inside. A City Property van with a council official inside could also be seen at the site. The Glasgow Times reported to the scene and spoke to workers and members of the public who reacted to the discovery. Detectives then immediately shut the waste management facility while forensic officers probed the area. One person said: “A body has been found so all the workers have been sent home for the day, I can’t believe it you don’t expect this to happen.” A second person said: “I came to use the dump but the police turned me away and said there was no access, I heard someone has died. It is devastating.” A third person said: “A man has lost his life, I don’t know how or what happened but I am really thinking about his family
Glasgow Recycling Centre Investigation Dead Body Waste Management Forensic Examination
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Man found dead at Glasgow home and another in hospitalA man is dead while another was rushed to hospital after emergency crews were called to a home in Glasgow.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Man found seriously injured on busy Glasgow streetA man has been found seriously injured on a busy Glasgow street.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »