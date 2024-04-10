Man Found Dead at Glasgow Recycling Centre

A major investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a Glasgow recycling centre . Easter Queenslie Recycling Centre opened today at 8am, but within just 40 minutes a body was found within the premises. Detectives then immediately shut the waste management facility while forensic officers probed the area. Police have now confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious. The owned property in the East End was locked down this morning with Police Slow signs visible at the entrance.

Meanwhile cops were seen patrolling the recycling centre with multiple squad cars and vans parked inside. A City Property van with a council official inside could also be seen at the site. The Glasgow Times reported to the scene and spoke to workers and members of the public who reacted to the discovery. Detectives then immediately shut the waste management facility while forensic officers probed the area. One person said: “A body has been found so all the workers have been sent home for the day, I can’t believe it you don’t expect this to happen.” A second person said: “I came to use the dump but the police turned me away and said there was no access, I heard someone has died. It is devastating.” A third person said: “A man has lost his life, I don’t know how or what happened but I am really thinking about his family

