Man found bleeding in street as police make two arrests

Merseyside Police confirmed they were called to reports of an altercation on Egerton Street, Wallasey at around 9.10pm on Sunday, October 29. At the scene they found a man had been stabbed in the hand and he was taken to hospital.

A 51-year-old man from New Brighton was later arrested on suspicion of affray, section 18 assault and public order offences. And a 40-year-old man from Egerton was also arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody.READ MORE: Man and woman seriously injured after car ploughs into pedestrians by bus station

Officers later found several knives and golf clubs at an address in Egerton Street. Detective Inspector Philip Ryan said: "Although our officers made two swift arrests shortly after the incident we are still investigating this attack which left a man with a slash wound to his hand. headtopics.com

"I would like to reassure residents in the area that we believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no wider threat to the community. "The use of knives to cause fear and intimidation on our streets will never be tolerated by Merseyside Police, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident or has further CCTV or doorbell footage.

"Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 23001071650. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form at: Give information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)." headtopics.com

