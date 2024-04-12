Man Discovers Secret Door in Cellar and Feels Like He's in a Horror Movie

A man has been left terrified after finding a secret door in his cellar. Shortly after moving into his new home, he uncovered a " hidden basement room " - and he has been left feeling like he is in a " horror movie ". Although some would say that it would be simple enough to open it, the passageway to the door is blocked off by a large metal cabinet . And given that the man's dogs are too scared to approach the door, he has decided to leave it be, The Mirror reports.

Taking to Reddit to discuss his discovery, he said: "The previous owners of my new house blocked this hidden basement room off with a shelf - the door does not lead outside." He shared an image of the concealed door, which he believes was deliberately shut off by those who lived in the home before him. Social media users urged him to try and open it so he could "solve the mystery". But the homeowner remained steadfast in his belief that no good would come from opening it - having watched enough scary films to know it could end badly. He added: "My dogs won’t go near the door so I’m doubly not opening it. "Horror movies have taught me that the questions posed are always scarier and more interesting than any answer I could get out of it, so that motherf****r is staying closed." Some Redditors were unconvinced and were desperate for the man to take a chance and see what lay behind the door. One person replied: "This is absolute torture.

Secret Door Cellar Hidden Basement Room

