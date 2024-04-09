Man dies in road traffic collision in Co Down

A man has died after a road traffic collision in Co Down . Police confirmed the tragic news that a man had died after the incident in Ballynahinch on Monday evening. Multiple roads in and around the town centre were closed by emergency services . READ MORE: Ballynahinch road closures as PSNI attend road traffic collision In a statement issued by the PSNI, a spokesperson said: " Police can confirm that a man has died following a road traffic collision on Monday 8th April.

"A number of roads in Ballynahinch, which had been closed due to the earlier road traffic collision have now reopened. The Newcastle Road in Seaforde has also reopened. "Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash cam footage from either the Newcastle Road in Seaforde or from Ballynahinch yesterday afternoon, Monday 8th April, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1239 08/04/24. "Further information in relation to this incident will be provided in due course." Sinn Fein South Down MP Chris Hazzard extended his condolences to the family and friends of the man killed. “It’s tragic news that a man has died in a road traffic collision and I want to firstly extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends,” he said. “The community is shocked and heartbroken at this incident and I know they will rally around to support the man’s family in what will be difficult days ahea

Man Road Traffic Collision Ballynahinch Co Down Emergency Services Police Information Dash Cam Footage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Dies in Road Traffic Collision in BallynahinchA man was hit by a lorry in Ballynahinch and found dead when the vehicle stopped in Seaforde, almost eight miles away. Police are conducting a full investigation into the incident.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Court hears teen 'had to have part of bowel removed' after stabbing in BallynahinchA Co Down couple have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the abdomen in Ballynahinch.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Ballynahinch road closures as PSNI attend road traffic collision'The Newcastle Road in Seaforde is also closed'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Man who changed name multiple times for insurance fraud walks freeA man who changed his name multiple times to carry out insurance fraud has been handed a jail sentence. However, his sentence was suspended and he walked free from court. He used different identities and the names of innocent family and friends to make fraudulent claims worth £75,000.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man stabbed multiple times as police cordon off block of flatsThe man, who is in his 50s, is in a critical condition

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Flats remain behind cordon as man fights for life after stabbingA man was stabbed multiple times at the block of flats

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »