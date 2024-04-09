Man dies in road traffic collision in Co Down

A man has died after a road traffic collision in Co Down . Police confirmed the tragic news that a man had died after the incident in Ballynahinch on Monday evening. Multiple roads in and around the town centre were closed by emergency services . READ MORE: Ballynahinch road closures as PSNI attend road traffic collision In a statement issued by the PSNI, a spokesperson said: " Police can confirm that a man has died following a road traffic collision on Monday 8th April.
"A number of roads in Ballynahinch, which had been closed due to the earlier road traffic collision have now reopened. The Newcastle Road in Seaforde has also reopened. "Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash cam footage from either the Newcastle Road in Seaforde or from Ballynahinch yesterday afternoon, Monday 8th April, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1239 08/04/24. "Further information in relation to this incident will be provided in due course." Sinn Fein South Down MP Chris Hazzard extended his condolences to the family and friends of the man killed. “It’s tragic news that a man has died in a road traffic collision and I want to firstly extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends,” he said. “The community is shocked and heartbroken at this incident and I know they will rally around to support the man’s family in what will be difficult days ahea
Man Road Traffic Collision Ballynahinch Co Down Emergency Services Police Information Dash Cam Footage
