Man Dies in Bin Lorry Accident

A man suffered fatal injuries when he got caught in a bin lorry 's compaction equipment , a jury has heard. The inquest into his death reopened on Tuesday where his family described him as a 'lovable, warm and humble' man. After the jury was sworn in at Coventry's council buildings, coroner Delroy Henry described how Mr Carpenter was working as a team of three collecting bins around the streets of Coventry on the day he died.

He said that Mr Carpenter had been a refuse collector since he was 18, with more than 40 years of experience in that line of work. On the morning he died, he was lifted by one of the rear lifting platforms into the automatic compaction equipment which caused his fatal injuries, the jury heard. His stepdaughter Claire Chetwynd spoke on behalf of the family saying he was a 'loving father and stepfather' and that his death has left a huge gap in their lives and hearts. It's from a camera pointing down at the back of the bin lorry, with the two loading platforms that lift bins into the compactor in clear view. It shows approximately one minute of Mr Carpenter and the other collector bringing bins to the lorry as normal, then he is shown loading a bin onto one of the platforms and reaching across to the other. The footage then shows Mr Carpenter being lifted and thrown into the machinery in the back of the lorry, which only lasted a matter of seconds

