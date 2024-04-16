Man Dies from Infection Following Tattoo

Ben Larry contracted a serious infection following the ink work in the week leading to his death on 6 May 2023.

Speaking at the inquest on Thursday , Mr Appleton said: "This infection was secondary to tattoo work that Benjamin had done to his right leg on 1 May 2023.Credit: Gazette Media Company Syndication He was found guilty of operating in a garden shed not registered to carry out tattooing at Teesside Magistrates' Court in January.

Cleveland Police previously issued a warning to the public of the dangers of unlicensed tattooists, urging people to check the Body Art register before visiting a tattoo parlour.

