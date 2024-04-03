Man Dies from Cocaine Misuse Days After Release from Prison

A man convicted of grievous bodily harm died from "cocaine misuse" just days after he was released from HMP Altcourse. Michael Woodward, 34, died at his mum's home just days following his release from prison. A Prisons and Probation Ombudsman report said Woodward was initially remanded to privately-run HMP Altcourse on March 30 2022 charged with grievous bodily harm. Woodward told healthcare staff he had been through phases of alcohol and cocaine misuse in the past.

He said he was not currently misusing substances and that he was not addicted to cocaine. Woodward was convicted and sentenced to 24 months in prison on January 24 last year. As he had already served most of his sentence on remand, Woodward was released from the prison on March 30 202

