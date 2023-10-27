Man dies after 'setting himself on fire' at McDonald's

The 49-year-old man was rushed to hospital by the emergency services in Walton, Liverpool in the early hours of Thursday in a critical condition but police have now confirmed he passed away on Friday, October 27.

Police and fire crews were called after reports for the concern for the safety of a man at around 5.50am yesterday. At the scene they found a man who needed urgent medical attention for serious burns. The death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed. A file has been passed to the coroner.

A spokesperson for McDonald's told the ECHO at the time: "We can confirm that an incident occurred earlier this morning at our Queen's Drive restaurant. We are offering support to our restaurant team, and will assist the police in their enquiries." The venue has since reopened. headtopics.com

Top news stories today In a statement, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We can sadly confirm that a man has died following an incident on Queens Drive, in Walton, yesterday, Thursday, October 26. At around 5.50am it was reported that a 49-year-old man needed urgent medical attention after sustaining burns injuries.

"He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and has today, Friday, October 27, sadly passed away. The death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed. A file has been passed to the coroner." headtopics.com

