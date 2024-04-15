Man Dead and Child Fighting for Life in House Blaze

Fire investigation teams remain at the scene of a devastating house blaze that left a man dead and a child fighting for their life in hospital.

READ MORE Neighbours wake up to 'screams' as fire tears through home with man dead and another fighting for their life The Manchester Evening News understands the investigation is still in its early stages and that firefighters remained at the scene to 'preserve the site'. No further updates have been provided by Greater Manchester Police.

“But then we looked out the front and saw the fire engines. So we checked our doorbell camera and you could see the flames. They were billowing right out of my the top of house. It’s just horrible. So horrible. So think something like that has happened just a few doors down."

House Fire Man Dead Child Critical Condition Investigation Greater Manchester

