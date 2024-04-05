Man cuts wife's body into 200 pieces and pays friend to dump remains in river

An “evil monster” cut his wife’s body into more than 200 pieces and then paid a friend £50 to help him dump her remains in a river. Nicholas Metson , 28, stabbed Holly Bramley, 26, at least four times in March 2023 before dismembering her and storing her body parts for a week in the kitchen larder at the flat they shared in Shuttleworth House, Stamp End, Lincoln.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Metson tried to cover up what he had done by purchasing large amounts of cleaning products and enlisting his school friend Joshua Hancock, 28, to help move the body parts to the River Witham in Bassingham by offering him £50 to help with a “job”. Prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC told the court on Friday that the “twisted and barbaric” way Metson cut his wife into at least 224 separate pieces went “far beyond what was needed to move the body”

Nicholas Metson Wife Murder Dismemberment Cover-Up River Crime

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remembering the Glasgow man who founded homeless charities still doing vital work 200 years onIn the 40 short years of David Naismith's life, he had a profound impact on Glasgow that continues to this day, having founded homeless charities Glasgow City Mission and Right There.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Scots man to walk 200 miles to Inverness after lockdown inspired new hobbyDave McKellar will leave his house in Glasgow on May 13 with the goal of finishing the almost 200 mile journey in just 10 days.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Children as young as 10 arrested for rough sleeping with police using 200-year-old lawAlarm bells have been sounded over figures that show children as young as 10 are being arrested for rough sleeping.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

More than 200 arrests for terror-related offences made in past year

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Irn-Bru firm AG Barr to cut 200 jobs as part of overhaulThe move will affect three sites across the UK.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Decision due on almost 200 city flats amid 'overbearing' fearsWaterway House, a vacant 1970s office building on Waterway Street near to Nottingham Railway Station, is set to be knocked down and replaced by an up to eight-storey block of 191 apartments

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »