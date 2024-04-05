Man cuts wife's body into 200 pieces and pays friend to dump remains in river

An “evil monster” cut his wife’s body into more than 200 pieces and then paid a friend £50 to help him dump her remains in a river. Nicholas Metson , 28, stabbed Holly Bramley, 26, at least four times in March 2023 before dismembering her and storing her body parts for a week in the kitchen larder at the flat they shared in Shuttleworth House, Stamp End, Lincoln.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Metson tried to cover up what he had done by purchasing large amounts of cleaning products and enlisting his school friend Joshua Hancock, 28, to help move the body parts to the River Witham in Bassingham by offering him £50 to help with a “job”. Prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC told the court on Friday that the “twisted and barbaric” way Metson cut his wife into at least 224 separate pieces went “far beyond what was needed to move the body”
