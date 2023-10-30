Man Criticised for Bailing on Brother's Wedding Last Minute

Not everyone agrees with him (Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto) A man has been criticised for bailing on his brother’s wedding incredibly last minute – with many not convinced on his ‘excuse’. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the 36-year-old man explains how he was due to be a groomsman at his brother, Nate’s, wedding. But the poster stresses that he and his wife, Lottie, also recently welcomed a newborn together.

The post continues: ‘A few minutes after that my parents were blowing up my phone calling me an ass for bailing. ‘When I tried explaining why, my mother told me: “Who cares?! It’s the wife’s job to take care of the kids, not the men!” (Which is not true at all.)’ This prompted the man to ask Reddit if he was in the wrong – to which many seemed to confirm that he was. In fact, numerous commenters revealed they had little sympathy for him.

