Man Covers Living Room Floor with Penalty Letters for Dartford Crossing

A man who was fined for not paying to use the Dartford Crossing despite having an account has covered his entire living room floor with over 100 penalty letters . The crossing was part of his daily commute from Rayleigh to Kent nearly every day last year while he worked as a DJ. Despite having a registered account , his vehicle was triggering fines for not paying the fee incurred when using the connection between Essex and Kent.

He says he has been in communication with National Highways but is worried about the fines looming over him. Paul renewed his account when he was told to last July, however he started getting daily fines in January 2024. He says the stress he was under for three months was 'unbearable' as the fines would have cost him around £5,000, or £10,000 if he didn't pay straight away. Paul isn't alone. Terri Wilson and her husband have told ITV News Meridian they have pre-paid accounts, but have been fined 12 times. She has been told by Dart Charge she will get the money back for eight of those fines. A National Highways spokesperson said: 'In November, Mr Kelly was given the opportunity to settle all his outstanding crossings at the normal crossing rate for his account. As no payment was received, Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued. Gary Lartice's vehicle was removed from the account by a web user on 5/12/2023, leading to unpaid crossings and subsequent PCNs.

Man Fined Dartford Crossing Living Room Penalty Letters Commute DJ Registered Account Fines National Highways Stress Pre-Paid Accounts ITV News Meridian Terri Wilson Dart Charge Fines National Highways Spokesperson Gary Lartice Unpaid Crossings Penalty Charge Notices (Pcns)

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Commuter decorates living room with daily penalty notices he received in Dartford Crossing mix-upPaul Kelly says he's received hundreds of Dart Charge fines despite renewing his account last July.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

120,000 cigarettes seized in crackdown on illegal trade across Dartford and GravesendA multi-agency operation has resulted in officers seizing approximately 120,000 illicit cigarettes across Dartford and Gravesham.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Man City to hijack Jim Ratcliffe's first Man Utd transfer for 'new' John Stones'New Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already identified his No.1 summer transfer target, but the Red Devils could be gazumped by rivals Manchester City.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man City striker gesture vs Man Utd shows class after Erling Haaland comparisonBunny Shaw became Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer at the weekend and the striker is on course to become one of the club's best-ever signings

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man Utd's forgotten man is proving critics wrong - but for all the wrong reasonsMan United midfielder Donny van de Beek has started just four games at Eintracht Frankfurt since moving on loan in the January transfer window.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man confesses to 'accidentally' shooting dead Manchester man, 36, in UkraineAn inquest has opened into Daniel Burke's death in Ukraine

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »