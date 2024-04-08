Man Covers Living Room Floor with Penalty Letters for Dartford Crossing

A man who was fined for not paying to use the Dartford Crossing despite having an account has covered his entire living room floor with over 100 penalty letters . The crossing was part of his daily commute from Rayleigh to Kent nearly every day last year while he worked as a DJ. Despite having a registered account , his vehicle was triggering fines for not paying the fee incurred when using the connection between Essex and Kent.
He says he has been in communication with National Highways but is worried about the fines looming over him. Paul renewed his account when he was told to last July, however he started getting daily fines in January 2024. He says the stress he was under for three months was 'unbearable' as the fines would have cost him around £5,000, or £10,000 if he didn't pay straight away. Paul isn't alone. Terri Wilson and her husband have told ITV News Meridian they have pre-paid accounts, but have been fined 12 times. She has been told by Dart Charge she will get the money back for eight of those fines. A National Highways spokesperson said: 'In November, Mr Kelly was given the opportunity to settle all his outstanding crossings at the normal crossing rate for his account. As no payment was received, Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued. Gary Lartice's vehicle was removed from the account by a web user on 5/12/2023, leading to unpaid crossings and subsequent PCNs.
Man Fined Dartford Crossing Living Room Penalty Letters Commute DJ Registered Account Fines National Highways Stress Pre-Paid Accounts ITV News Meridian Terri Wilson Dart Charge Fines National Highways Spokesperson Gary Lartice Unpaid Crossings Penalty Charge Notices (Pcns)
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »