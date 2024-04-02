Man claims racial profiling by police during vehicle stop

Josh King believes he was racially profiled by officers who stopped him in his work uniform and arrested a colleague for carrying a lock knife. He believes he and his colleagues were racially profiled by officers as they pulled over their vehicle and arrested one of the group for carrying a lock knife in Clapham in September 2023.

Mr King, 23, said his colleague was arrested despite telling officers the knife was a tool he uses for work, and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) later decided he should face no further action. The Met has defended the actions of its officers, claiming they had seen one of the group trying to hide the knife and that their behaviour was “suspicious”. Mr King, from Peckham, south-east London, was driving with colleagues when their vehicle was pulled over: “They’ve gone and said can you step out the car, pleas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How the European royals celebrate Easter: King Felipe, King Charles, Queen Margrethe & moreThe British royal family are expected to attend a service at St. George's Chapel

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Danish Royals: Their family tree explainedKing Frederik is the current King of Denmark after Queen Margrethe abdicated

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Man City to hijack Jim Ratcliffe's first Man Utd transfer for 'new' John Stones'New Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already identified his No.1 summer transfer target, but the Red Devils could be gazumped by rivals Manchester City.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man City striker gesture vs Man Utd shows class after Erling Haaland comparisonBunny Shaw became Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer at the weekend and the striker is on course to become one of the club's best-ever signings

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man Utd's forgotten man is proving critics wrong - but for all the wrong reasonsMan United midfielder Donny van de Beek has started just four games at Eintracht Frankfurt since moving on loan in the January transfer window.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man confesses to 'accidentally' shooting dead Manchester man, 36, in UkraineAn inquest has opened into Daniel Burke's death in Ukraine

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »