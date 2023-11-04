Man City vs Bournemouth: Preview, Team News, Predicted Lineups, and more

Man City host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they hope to keep up the pressure on leaders Tottenham. Pep Guardiola’s side have overcome a blip in form to win back-to-back league matches against Brighton and Man United. Now, they face a Bournemouth side who have struggled this season under new manager Andoni Iraola and travel to the Etihad Stadium, a ground on which they have never won

. Bournemouth have never won at Man City in their history and have conceded 19 goals on their past six visits to Eastlands. They will face a motivated City, who will know that a win could put them on top of the table ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham matches later in the weekend. City have not suffered any injury setbacks in a week where they were free from the commitments of midweek action and the only player remaining on the sidelines is Kevin De Bruyne, who has so far been out all season. They will also be boosted by Manuel Akanji’s return from suspension following the Swiss defender’s red card two weeks ago. Bournemouth, meanwhile, will be without the suspended Lewis Cook adding to a list of injury absences which includes Tyler Adams, Neto, Emiliano Marcondes, Darren Randolph and Ryan Fredericks. Here is everything you need to know about the match: When is Man City vs Bournemouth? The match takes place on Saturday, November 4th at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester and kicks off at 3pm (11am ET/8am PT

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Pep Guardiola Man City press conference LIVE with Man City vs Bournemouth team newsManchester City boss Pep Guardiola will speak to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester City vs Bournemouth betting previewAfter their impressive win in the Manchester derby last weekend, Manchester City welcome Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium - a side they have won every time they have met in the Premier League

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

BBCMOTD: Manchester City v Bournemouth team newsPreview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Source: BBCMOTD | Read more »

TALKSPORT: Man City vs Bournemouth LIVE commentary: Guardiola bids to continue staggering Cherries recordManchester City can ramp up the pressure at the top of the Premier League table when they host struggling Bournemouth this weekend. The Citizens sit third in the standings but have the chance to le…

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Bournemouth boss sends warning to Man CityManchester City have won their last 12 meetings with the Cherries but manager Andoni Iraola is looking forward to Saturday's Premier League clash.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Everything Pep Guardiola said ahead of Man City vs BournemouthManchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »