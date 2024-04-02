Man City suffer triple injury blow against Villa

The draw at the Etihad leaves them in third place in the table, one point behind Arsenal and a further three points adrift of league leaders. Ederson and Walker didn't feature against Arsenal while Ake was forced off in the first-half. Asked about the extent of Ake's injury, Guardiola replied: 'I don't know. For sure the next games he will not be ready.' 'I don’t know exactly the timing. Next game he won’t be ready.

' 'John maybe, the other two no chance,' he added, as he referenced Ederson and Walker. Man City's triple injury blow against Villa will be greeted with cheers at Liverpool and Arsenal as the three teams battle it out for the league title. As for Villa, Ollie Watkins, who has scored 16 league goals this season, is ruled out while Jacob Ramsey remains sidelined. Emery said: 'They will not be available for tomorrow. They have small injuries. Jacob Ramsey is not getting better like he wants. We are not in a hurry with him. For tomorrow he will not be available.

