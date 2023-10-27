Man City’s Ruby Mace remarks on teammate Khiara Keating’s senior England call-up

Ruby Mace and Khiara Keating are club and country teammates - they both line-up for Manchester City and England youth system namely the Under 19’s and 23’s. However, Keating has received her inaugural senior call-up under Sarina Weigman for the October international break, alongside six other City stars.

The rising star joins United and England stalwart Mary Earps, Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton and club teammate Ellie Roebuck who hasn’t featured for City since May. Mace told MEN sport: “Unreal. Me and Khiara are best friends as well so it's always good to see your best mate doing well. Honestly, she’s been unreal for Manchester City and I'm sure she will smash it when she goes to the seniors.”

The 19-year-old 'keeper was out on loan at Coventry United between January and April 2023. She was urgently called back to her parent club when City suffered a goalkeeper shortage.

Sandy McIver was suffering from injury and thus became the second-choice ‘keeper. But in May’s Manchester derby, Roebuck received a straight red card for her flying challenge on United’s Nikita Parris.

Keating had to step up and in between the sticks in one of the most daunting games, a local derby and a player down. Since that game, Keating has kept the shirt and the starting spot under Gareth Taylor, forcing Roebuck to watch with the crowd.

While England's senior squad get their second bout of UEFA Nations League fixtures preparation underway, Mace and the U23 squad are recovering from their European League campaign against Italy which ended in a 1-1 tie on Thursday, October 26.

Mace said: "We were challenged in many ways and it was probably one of our toughest oppositions that we've played so far but we stuck to the game plan and tried to do our best and luckily we didn't lose - we're still unbeaten which is really good.

