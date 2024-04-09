Man City's Champions League Clash with Real Madrid: Score Prediction

Man City return to Champions League action later today, with Pep Guardiola's side traveling to Spain to face Real Madrid in what looks set to be a mouth-watering clash. A 4-1 win against Aston Villa and a 4-2 victory at Crystal Palace saw City keeping pace in the Premier League title race last week, with Guardiola's side just one point behind leaders Arsenal with seven games to play. But attention turns to the Champions League next for City, with the holders looking to defend their trophy.

The first leg of City's Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid takes place at Santiago Bernabeu in the Spanish capital, with Kyle Walker ruled out once again for Guardiola's side. The last meeting between the two sides was a thriller, with City winning 5-1 on aggregate last season after a stunning semi-final display at the Etihad in the second leg. As the two sides prepare for a huge clash, we used EA FC 24 to predict what the score will be between Real Madrid and Man City... READ MORE: Real Madrid make UEFA request in bid to gain advantage over Man City READ MORE: Real Madrid given Man City 'dark arts' warning as Ancelotti names two things he wants to see We simulated Real Madrid vs Man City to get a score prediction To complete this simulation, we used EA FC 24 and updated the squads with the latest injuries and suspension

Man City Champions League Real Madrid Score Prediction EA FC 24

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Champions League final VIP and Man United selfie in Man City Netflix showPep Guardiola barely needed any words to inspire Manchester City's incredible 6-3 win over Manchester United last season in the Premier League.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Champions League, Europa League & Europa Conference League quarter-finals: When are the draws?Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League quarter-final draws take place on Friday March 15, but who could make it through?

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal face Harry Kane reunion as Gunners and Man City discover Champions League opponents...With Arsenal narrowly beating Porto on penalties in the Champions round of 16, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy thinks this is evidence that they don't have what it takes in Europe's most prestigious competition.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final fixture dates confirmedLatest Manchester City news and gossip as Pep Guardiola's team will face Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the Champions League with UEFA confirming the fixture dates

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Luis Enrique thrilled to avoid Arsenal and Man City in Champions LeagueThe Spaniard returns to his homeland to face old club Barcelona.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Supercomputer predicts Man City Champions League fate ahead of Real MadridThe latest Manchester City news as Pep Guardiola's side will face Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the competition as they look to defend their title

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »