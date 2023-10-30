Man City players all send same Man United jibe after derby win

Sunday was a great day for the blue half of Manchester as Pep Guardiola's side ran out 3-0 winners in their Premier League derby clash.

City earned the three points thanks to Erling Haaland's penalty after 26 minutes before he then headed home shortly after the interval. Phil Foden then put an emphatic stamp on a 3-0 victory for City and ensured Guardiola's side took home all of the bragging rights following the Old Trafford clash.

Several players posted photos from the game and behind-the-scenes selfies sharing their joy with fans on social media - and many included the same three words: "Manchester is blue." Jeremy Doku also took to Instagram following the game to aim a jibe at United forward Antony. The Brazilian recklessly fouled Doku in the dying embers of the game, before the pair went at it again when a free-kick was awarded to City in the final minute of added-time. headtopics.com

