Xabi Alonso has used Palacios mainly as a defensive midfielder this season, and he has played a key role in the German side’s early success.

Palacios’ form this season has caught the attention of several clubs, including Man City, Newcastle and Aston Villa. Leverkusen tied Palacios down to a new contract last month, which means his current contract is valid until 2028. As a result, it will take a sizeable offer to lure him away from the Bundesliga this winter.claim that the interest from Manchester City, Newcastle and Aston Villa presents a ‘tantalising opportunity’ for both the 25-year-old and Leverkusen to ‘go ahead with the transfer.’

Palacios has been on Leverkusen’s books since January 2020, when they welcomed him from River Plate in his native country. In the time since, he has made 96 appearances and scored 10 goals for his current club. headtopics.com

Palacios has proved this season that he can consistently play at a high level, so it will be interesting to see if Man City, Newcastle or Aston Villa make a bid for him in the January window.Aston Villa have reportedly made an improved offer for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, who has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Newcastle.

Luton defender Reece Burke to miss Aston Villa clashLuton defender Reece Burke will be absent due to a hamstring injury. This is the first meeting between the two teams since Luton's victory in the League Cup in 2016. Aston Villa has earned 11 successive home league wins and aims to win more than six of their opening 10 matches for the first time in decades. Read more ⮕

Aston Villa vs Luton: Premier League Match PreviewAston Villa, undefeated in their last five games, will face struggling Luton Town. Luton, with just one win so far, will have a tough challenge against the high-flying Villa. Read more ⮕

Aston Villa to Open Contract Talks with Douglas Luiz in JanuaryAston Villa are set to open contract talks with midfielder Douglas Luiz in January after his impressive performances. Arsenal, who have previously tried to sign Luiz, are likely to keep an eye on him. Villa, however, are determined to keep him and are financially strong. Luiz has been a key player for Villa, scoring five goals in the Premier League this season. Read more ⮕

Aston Villa continue winning streak with victory over LutonAston Villa secure another home win as they defeat Luton with goals from McGinn and Diaby. Villa's strong performance solidifies their position as early contenders for the top four this season. Read more ⮕

Aston Villa Boss Emery Believes Side Can Be Top-Four ContendersAston Villa manager Unai Emery is confident that his team can compete for a top-four finish this season, following their impressive progress. Villa secured their 12th consecutive home win in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Luton. Emery praised his team's defensive structure and commitment, and expressed his desire for continuous improvement. Despite losses to Newcastle and Liverpool, Villa remains determined to close the gap and maintain their current position in the table. Emery also highlighted the team's unbeaten home record since February and emphasized the need for tactical consistency throughout matches. Read more ⮕

