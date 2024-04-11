Man charged with murder of mother stabbed to death in city centre

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother who was stabbed to death as she pushed her baby in a pram in a city centre . Habibur Masum, 25, is charged with murdering Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was attacked in Bradford on Saturday. He appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody following a six-minute long hearing.

Clean-shaven, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and flanked by three security guards, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address. Masum was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire – 170 miles away from where Ms Akter was stabbed. A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said. The men aged 23, 26, 28 and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody, the force added. Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.20pm on Saturday. We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused

Murder Mother Stabbed Death City Centre

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man City to hijack Jim Ratcliffe's first Man Utd transfer for 'new' John Stones'New Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already identified his No.1 summer transfer target, but the Red Devils could be gazumped by rivals Manchester City.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man City striker gesture vs Man Utd shows class after Erling Haaland comparisonBunny Shaw became Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer at the weekend and the striker is on course to become one of the club's best-ever signings

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man Utd's forgotten man is proving critics wrong - but for all the wrong reasonsMan United midfielder Donny van de Beek has started just four games at Eintracht Frankfurt since moving on loan in the January transfer window.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man confesses to 'accidentally' shooting dead Manchester man, 36, in UkraineAn inquest has opened into Daniel Burke's death in Ukraine

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

NH man charged with shooting up vehicles, kidnapping man at gunpointA New Hampshire man is facing a series of charges after he allegedly shot up several vehicles and a building before kidnapping a man at gunpoint early Sunday…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Kalvin Phillips told to avoid Leeds United return as ex-Man City man explains transfer verdictKalvin Phillips has been linked with a return to Leeds United this summer following his struggle for form with Man City and West Ham United

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »