Man charged with murder of mother stabbed to death in city centre

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother who was stabbed to death as she pushed her baby in a pram in a city centre . Habibur Masum, 25, is charged with murdering Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was attacked in Bradford on Saturday. He appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody following a six-minute long hearing.
Clean-shaven, dressed in a grey sweatshirt and flanked by three security guards, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address. Masum was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire – 170 miles away from where Ms Akter was stabbed. A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said. The men aged 23, 26, 28 and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody, the force added. Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.20pm on Saturday. We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused
Murder Mother Stabbed Death City Centre
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »