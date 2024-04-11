Man charged with murder of mother stabbed in Bradford city centre

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of mother Kulsuma Akter, who was stabbed to death as she pushed her baby in a pram in Bradford city centre on Saturday. West Yorkshire Police said Habibur Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, had been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. The statement added that a 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

Four other men were arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences. The men aged 23, 26, 28, and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody. Shaun Sigamoney, district crown prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: Prosecutors from CPS Yorkshire and Humberside’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence from West Yorkshire Police. We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings

Murder Mother Stabbed Bradford City Centre

