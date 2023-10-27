A man has been charged with the murder of Justin Henry, who went missing in south London nearly two weeks ago.

Police believe he drove from the restaurant to nearby Waddon New Road where his vehicle, a silver Mercedes E Class, remained for approximately two-and-a-half hours. However, after reviewing the footage, the family of Mr Henry, who has links to the SE23 area, stated that it wasn't him.Police are continuing to search for Mr Henry's body, but investigators said they had enough evidence to charge 29-year-old Louis Benjamin with murder on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, October 18, a 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the investigation on suspicion of kidnapping. She has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-January 2024. headtopics.com

"I have assured his family that the search to find Mr Henry continues and I know they will be hoping that all may yet be well. "This is not just a plea to help police. Mr Henry’s family are enduring a dreadful ordeal and they are desperate for news and are also seeking your help.”

