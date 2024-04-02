Man charged with murder after death in Dundee

A suspect has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Dundee. Emergency crews responded to a report of a 43-year-old man found seriously injured within a property in the city's Charleston Road at around 11.05pm on Saturday. The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he died on Sunday. Police Scotland launched an investigation and said the death was being treated as 'suspicious'.
On Tuesday, the force announced a 43-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Suspect Barry Murray appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court later in the day where he faced the single charge of murder. Murray, of Dundee, made no plea and was remanded in custody. He is due back in the dock within the next eight days. Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: 'Our thoughts are very much with the man's family and friends at this very difficult time
