Man Charged with Dangerous Driving Causing Death of Nine-Year-Old Boy

A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a nine-year-old boy in Bundoran . The accused appeared in court and was granted bail. The incident occurred on September 23, 2023. The defendant has complied with all bail conditions.

