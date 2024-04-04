Man charged over pedestrian's death in Scottish road crash

A man has been charged over the death of a pedestrian following a crash on a Scots road. The 48-year-old was driving the van involved in the collision in Strathaven , Lanarkshire , in April 2023. Craig Wilson , from Motherwell , Lanarkshire , was killed after being struck by the vehicle. The 29-year-old was one of three pedestrians struck by the van. His fiancee, Hannah Duddy , 24, and her mum, 52, were also struck by the vehicle and were taken to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

Hannah was taken to Wishaw General Hospital, however has since been discharged. Her mother was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the horrific incident, which left her in a "serious but stable" condition. The crash took place on the town's Glasgow Road, the A726, at about 10.50am on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Police Scotland said the 48-year-old van driver had been charged

