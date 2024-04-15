Man charged after alleged hit-and-run in Edinburgh

A man has been charged after an alleged hit-and-run in Edinburgh with a woman reportedly fighting for her life in hospital.

Man arrested after 'Edinburgh hit and run' as woman left 'fighting for life'Emergency services raced to Muirhouse Parkway at around 4.10pm on Sunday, April 14 after reports of an incident involving a 63-year-old pedestrian

