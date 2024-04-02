Man Changes Lifestyle to Lower High Blood Pressure

‘Hardcore meat-eater’ Patrick Reid, 54, was told he had worryingly high blood pressure, despite doing regular exercise. He realised he needed to change his lifestyle – this is how he did itin the UK has high blood pressure or hypertension, a condition that is responsible for more than half of all strokes and heart attacks. High blood pressure is also a risk factor for heart disease, kidney disease and vascular dementia. As it rarely has any symptoms it is often known as the “silent killer”.
The only way to know you have it is to test for it. Normal blood pressure is between 90/60 mmHg and 115-120/80 mmHg, high to normal between 120/80 mmHg and 140/90 mmHg, and high blood pressure (above 140/90 mmHg. However, the risk your blood pressure poses depends on your age, weight and lifestyle, and high to normal blood pressure is a warning sign that without changes your health could be at serious ris
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Changes in Watford's Lower High StreetThe construction of the ring road changed the appearance of many adjacent streets in Watford, including one outside a station. The museum shares pictures from the archive at Watford Museum and this week we look back at this view of Lower High Street.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »