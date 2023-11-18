Man bravely confronts armed robbers during store robbery

Christopher Bruce bravely stood up to three armed men during a robbery at a store in Whinmoor. Concerned for the shopkeeper and fueled by anger, he told the robbers to make it quick and leave. One of the robbers swung a weapon at him, but Bruce fought back by throwing a crate of beer at them. He was honored for his actions at the Leeds District Police Awards Ceremony .





