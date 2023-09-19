Man beats up nephew and drives him at high speed after emoji mockery

A dad-of-six beat up his own nephew and then drove him at ‘unacceptable’ speed after his pal mocked him using an emoji. Mark Wilcock, of Stockport Road in Levenshulme, teamed up with long-term pal Kirk Lee Hulme to take his relative in their car, having attacked him at home.

The pair demanded Wilcock’s nephew tell them where his friend lived — because that friend had used an emoji to reply to a photo posted by Wilcock on Facebook which ‘suggested he was laughing at him’, court heard on Monday (November 6). During the ordeal, Wilcock drove at 83mph in a 30 zone, sped through red lights, and Hulme ‘tried to bite off his cheek and gouge his eye’. The men, both 37, have been jailed

