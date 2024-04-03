Man banned from Liverpool city centre for shoplifting and anti-social behaviour

A man has been banned from the city centre for two years for shoplifting and anti-social behaviour. Lloyd Mangwiro, 24, of no fixed abode, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order following a series of allegations about his behaviour in Liverpool city centre between August 2023 and January 2024, including claims that he stole from shops and was drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The order, which will run until February 8 2026, bans Mangwiro from entering an area of Liverpool city centre bounded by and including Dale Street, Castle Street, James Street, The Strand, Hanover Street, Copperas Hill and Lime Street. If he enters Liverpool city centre, Mangwiro will be arrested, returned to court and may be jailed

