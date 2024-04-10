Man Attacks Woman in Broad Daylight on Busy City Centre Street

This is the terrifying moment a man attacked a woman in broad daylight on a busy city centre street. Daniel Carmichael , 34, cornered a woman in a doorway, grabbed her hair and tried to steal her shopping in the attack, which has left the victim afraid to go out alone. Serial violent offender Carmichael was jailed last week following the attempted robbery in Swansea around 2.30pm on February 22.
He targeted the woman while she was waiting for a taxi to take her home from a shopping trip, Wales Online reports. Now the Crown Prosecution Service has released CCTV footage of the attack, which shows the frightening incident unfold. In the video, the victim, in her 40s, can be seen waiting in the doorway of the Grand Theatre on Singleton Street when Carmichael approaches, prompting her to step further back into a doorway with her two bags of shopping. After talking briefly with her, Carmichael starts unsteadily walking away but then turns around and returns to the doorway, where he bends to pick up her bags. Prosecutor Brian Simpson told Swansea Crown Court that Carmichael 'came really close' while talking gibberish and shouting 'you robbed her' and called her a 'crackhead'. 'The victim told the defendant she was calling the police,' said Mr Simpson. 'He then tried to grab her mobile from her hand. He grabbed her hair and pulled it, pressed down on her head, and again shouted 'you robbed her' and called her a 'crackhead'.
