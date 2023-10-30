Man arrested to 'prevent breach of peace' at Palestine demonstration in Bury

The vigil took place in Whitehead Gardens in the town centre yesterday afternoon (Sunday). According to the event leaflet, it was a 'peaceful demonstration, standing in solidarity with Palestine' amid the Israel-Hamas war.
The 53-year-old man was led away from the vigil by officers. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said he was taken into custody 'to prevent breaching the peace'.
He was then released from custody after the demonstration ended. In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Yesterday (Sunday 29 October) police were on hand to offer visibility and reassurance at a planned vigil which took place in Whitehead Gardens, Bury, in response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
"One man, aged 53, was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace. He was released from custody after the protest ended." The demonstration in Bury followed a huge pro-Palestine protest in Manchester city centre on Saturday. Scores of people marched from St Peter's Square, onto Deansgate and then Market Street before reaching St Peter's Square again.
Flags and banners were held aloft and flares were let off, as a sea of protesters took to the streets. Speeches were given at St Peter's Square before and after the circular march. Ahead of the event, Greater Manchester Police Superintendent Rachael Harrison said: "We are acutely aware members of our community are affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This wider community impact will continue to shape our policing response.
"At the force and district level, we are having regular dialogue with local authorises, faith and community leaders. Additional officers will continue to be deployed to key locations around the vicinity of faith schools, places of worship and in those communities where we know the levels of concern are highest.