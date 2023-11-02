Man arrested over 'Manchester Arena bomber' costume

An arrest has been made following reports of a man seen on social media dressed as the Manchester Arena bomber.

North Yorkshire Police said it had "received complaints about a man wearing an offensive costume depicting murderer Salman Abedi". The force said a man was arrested on 1 November on suspicion of using a public communication network to send offensive messages and other offences.Abedi was responsible for the deaths of 22 people in the suicide attack at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Investigation launched into removal of posters in north ManchesterAn investigation has been launched into the removal of posters in the north Manchester area, causing distress to the Jewish community. The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has increased engagement with representatives to ensure their safety and address their concerns. Read more ⮕

Manchester City's Strong Performance Against Manchester UnitedManchester City displayed a better performance against Manchester United compared to their match against Arsenal. The team showed more intent and confidence, thanks to their previous wins. The presence of John Stones and Rodri greatly contributed to their solid and fluid gameplay. Additionally, Pep Guardiola's team selection, which included only one summer signing, Josko Gvardiol, was notable. Read more ⮕

Manchester United trio and Man City target in Premier League’s worst XI of the weekendThree Manchester United players make the worst XI, and a fair few were just pipped to their positions by some newly-promoted lads. Read more ⮕

Man rescued from Irwell riverbank in Manchester City centrePolice and fire engines descended on the area tonight Read more ⮕

Explained: Why Man Utd fans cancelled anti-Glazer protest ahead of Manchester derbyAnti-Glazer protests that were set to take place before the Manchester derby were shelved following the death of United legend Sir Bobby Charlton. Read more ⮕

Image of man released by police after homophobic assault in Islington, north LondonThe man is a 'dangerous individual' and 'it is crucial that he is located as a matter of urgency', says Detective Constable Lauren Gresty. Read more ⮕