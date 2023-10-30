Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Running Out of House Covered in Blood

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A man ran out of a shared house bleeding from his head before he was arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman, according to neighbors. The victim, who had recently arrived in the country from India, was found dead at the two-storey terraced house. A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital for a minor head injury. A witness saw the man bleeding and running back into the house. The police arrived shortly after and it was discovered that the woman was already dead. The police have stated that the man and woman knew each other and no one else is being sought in connection with the murder investigation

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 19, stabbed to death in CroydonThe victim is believed to be an Indian national who recently arrived in the UK. Read more ⮕

Three Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Man Dies Near Working Men's ClubThree people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died near a working men's club in Balby, Doncaster. The man, believed to be in his 50s, was found with head injuries and died at the scene. A woman, 33, and two men, 39 and 47, have been arrested and are currently in custody. Read more ⮕

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Arson After Fire at New Islington FlatsA man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent after a fire broke out at a block of flats in New Islington. Eight people were rescued by fire crews and two were treated for smoke inhalation. The building was visibly damaged from the fire. Read more ⮕

Man arrested after girl, 19, who 'recently moved to UK' found deadThe 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Read more ⮕

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt Arrested on Suspicion of Rape and Drug PossessionCrispin Blunt, the Conservative MP for Reigate, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances. Blunt confirmed his arrest and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. Surrey Police have released him on conditional bail pending further inquiries. Read more ⮕

Man arrested over 'making threats to kill' and Met officer hospitalised following assault during...A man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill as at least 100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of central London demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Read more ⮕