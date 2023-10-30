Man Arrested on Suspicion of Arson After Fire at New Islington Flats

A man was arrested on suspicion of 'arson with intent' after a fire broke out at a block of flats in New Islington in the early hours of this morning.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene of the blaze on Pollard Street at around 12.10am today (Monday). Residents were evacuated from the building for some time, police said. Eight people inside were rescued by fire crews. Two people were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and one 'displaced' family had to be put in a hotel for the night.READ MORE: Shooting victim seen being rushed into car after horror gun attack outside venue

A man, aged 44, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent. He was taken into police custody where he will be quizzed by detectives. This morning, fire crews remained on the scene with a cordon in place around the block of flats. The building was visibly damaged from the fire, with some windows smashed and brick left charred from smoke. headtopics.com

In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a fire at a block of flats on Pollard Street at around 12.10am this morning (Monday 30 October 2023). Colleagues from NWAS and GMFRS also attended.

"Two people received treatment at the scene for smoke inhalation and residents were evacuated from the building then later returned. One family were displaced and put in a hotel for the night. "A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent. He was remanded into custody and is still being processed.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "At just after midnight this morning (Monday, October 30) five fire engines from Manchester Central, Philips Park, Gorton and Blackley fire stations were called to a fire at a block of flats on Pollard Street, Manchester. headtopics.com

