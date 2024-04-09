Man Arrested in Kilmarnock for Attempted Theft and Drugs Offences

Kilmarnock police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with attempted theft , drugs offences , and breach of bail after a report of suspicious activity at a town centre building. The man is due to appear before Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday.

