Man Arrested for Dangerous Driving in the Lake District

A man from Rochdale has been arrested after police said they recieved multiple reports from the public of a car being driven dangerously in the Lake District . Emergency services were alerted to the car in the Bowness-on-Windermere area of Cumbria on Sunday night, a police force said in a statement today. The 20 year-old man from the Rochdale area was arrested and quizzed on suspicion of a range of offences.
READ MORE: LIVE updates as Habibur Masum arrested in search for Kulsuma Akter murder suspect They include drink-driving, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. He hasn't been named. In the statement, Cumbria Police said the man has now been released on police bail pending further investigations, with no further details or information about the collision given. Bowness and Lake Windermere are two of the Lake District's most popular tourist attractions. In the statement, a force spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested following multiple reports from the public of a car driving dangerously in the Bowness-on-Windermere area on Sunday night (7 April 2024).
