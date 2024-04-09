Man arrested and charged with sexual offences in Glasgow

Police were called to Kirkton Avenue in Knightswood after a report of a group gathered. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with sexual offences .

Police Kirkton Avenue Knightswood Arrest Charged Sexual Offences

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Body found in search for missing man Nick Fish as police called to Glasgow Boxhub venueA body has been found in search for a 23-year-old man who was last seen attending a St Patrick's Day event with friends in Glasgow. Emergency crew descended on Washington Street yesterday evening following the tragic discovery.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Man struck police shield during Rangers title party in GlasgowA man was caught involved in violent disorder at the Rangers title party.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Police hunt driver after overturned lorry seriously injures man in GlasgowA probe into the crash has now been launched as cops hunt the driver of the truck and the 48-year-old passenger remains in hospital.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Fireball crash leaves man in hospital as police lock down busy Glasgow roadA 19-year-old man was later arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences, Police Scotland have confirmed.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Police revealed crucial update after man was 'stabbed'Police have revealed a crucial update after a man was 'stabbed' in Glasgow

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Glasgow police looking for man wearing Nike Air Max 95s after attempted robberyThe incident is alleged to have taken place on Garrioch Road at around 5pm on Tuesday January 23. Officers have now shared an image of a man they would like to speak with.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »