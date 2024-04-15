Man Arrested and Charged Following Disturbance at Morrisons Store in Glasgow

The incident took place at the supermarket chain's store on Barrack Street in the city's Gallowgate area on Saturday, April 13.Following that, a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection. Morrisons has since confirmed the"disturbance" took place at the store.said: “Around 4pm on April 13, officers received a report of an assault and disturbance at a premises on Barrack Street, Glasgow .

"A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on April 15."

Morrisons Glasgow Assault Disturbance Arrest Court

