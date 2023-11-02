Man arrested after videos online show 'pro-Palestine protesters' releasing live rodents into a McDonald's

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after videos online appeared to show pro-Palestine protesters releasing live rodents into three McDonald's restaurants in Birmingham. A video which was reportedly filmed at the StarCity complex in Nechells suggests the rodents, which appear to be mice, were painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag. Police said they are still want to speak to a 30-year-old man called Billal Hussain in relation to two of the incidents.

McDonald's has said it is 'dismayed by the disinformation and inaccurate reports' in relation to its position on the Israel-Hamas conflict after the videos emerged. A spokesperson said: 'McDonald's Corporation is not funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict, and any actions from our local developmental licensee business partners were made independently, without McDonald's consent or approval.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkyNews »

Man, 32, arrested over pro-Palestine mice attacks at McDonald'sWest Midlands Police said it still wishes to speak to a second man, Billal Hussain, 30, over the incidents. Read more ⮕

TikTok influencer arrested over pro-Palestine mouse-throwing stunts at McDonald'sA TikTok influencer has been arrested in connection with sickening Pro-Palestine stunts in which boxes of live mice have been hurled into McDonald's restaurants. Read more ⮕

TikTok influencer arrested over pro-Palestine mouse-throwing stunts at McDonald'sA TikTok influencer has been arrested in connection with sickening Pro-Palestine stunts in which boxes of live mice have been hurled into McDonald's restaurants. Read more ⮕

Mugshots of suspects in McDonald's Palestine mice protests released by policeThere have been three incidents this week in which mice, some painted the colours of the Palestinian flag, were released inside three branches of the fast food chain. Read more ⮕

Second McDonald's in Birmingham Targeted by Pro-Palestine Mice AttackA second McDonald's in Birmingham has been targeted by a pro-Palestine mice attack, following accusations that the restaurant chain is 'Pro-Israeli'. Shocking video footage shows restaurant workers trying to contain dozens of rodents that were left in a container inside the restaurant. This incident is part of a series of attacks against the fast food chain. Read more ⮕

Pro-Palestine Vandals Attack Starbucks and McDonald's in UKA gang of pro-Palestine vandals attacked a Starbucks in Yorkshire and McDonald's restaurants in Birmingham. They smashed windows and released stick insects in the restaurants. The incidents were in response to calls for a boycott of businesses accused of supporting Israel. Read more ⮕