Man Arrested After Human Torso Found at Nature Reserve

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a human torso was found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve in Salford . The man in his twenties was arrested on Saturday night and remains in custody, chief superintendent Tony Creely said on Sunday morning in an update to press near to where the remains were found in Kersal Dale, close to Radford Street. The human torso , found on Thursday, is that of a man thought to be aged over 40, Greater Manchester Police said on Saturday.

Nothing else other than the human remains has been found during the search, the force previously said. Specialists from forensics units, search teams, and the dog unit have also been working diligently at the scene to try and discover any further evidence that may assist the investigation. On Saturday, Mr Creely said: “This is a tragic case which is moving at pace and, thanks to forensic tests, we are able to confirm that the victim is a man who could not have survived. At the heart of our investigation is this man and his family. We are using all forensic techniques available to identify him as soon as we can so we are able to support his loved ones during this devastating time

Arrest Murder Human Torso Nature Reserve Salford Investigation

